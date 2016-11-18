Lake Wylie ambulances respond to carbon monoxide call; several taken to hospital

Several people were sent the hospital from a Lake Wylie work site Friday afternoon, though none appeared to have life-threatening injuries.
Piedmont Medical Center, River Hills-Lake Wylie EMS and Bethel Volunteer Fire Department responders converged at about 1 p.m. at Wylie Commons, the new 9,000-square-foot multi-tenant building on Nautical Drive in Shoppes at the Landing.
“They have had some readings that are a little high for carbon monoxide,” Dick Mann, president of River Hills-Lake Wylie EMS, said on-site.
Moe’s Southwest Grill opened Nov. 4 and is the only business open in the center. Lunch customers at Moe’s weren’t impacted by the incident.
SportClips, TK Nail Bar and Lee’s Hoagie House are still preparing for openings. Some people from those sites were taken to the hospital.
“At this point it sounds like five (people),” Mann said on site.
Workers preparing for transport appeared to be alert. Mann said none of them seemed to suffer severe injuries.
“This is precautionary,” he said. “Better safe than sorry.”
John Marks: 803-831-8166, @JohnFMTimes
Comments