An ‘awful’ accident took their friend. Lake Wylie won’t let it take Christmas, too.

It’s hard to call what happened to single mom Sherry Morriss Richardson anything but awful. But the people who loved their friend are finding ways to honor her and help her daughter.
“She was a regular, come-in-all-the-time type,” said Victoria Messer, a server and bartender at T-Bones on the Lake for five years. “The Lake Wylie community is really tight. Sometimes you see these customers more than you do your own family.”
Which is why it was so hard finding out Richardson, 49, died Nov. 14 after being trapped beneath a backhoe on her Belmont, N.C., property. Friends say she was clearing a site where she hoped to build a dream home for her and her daughter, Jessica. It was her daughter who found Richardson upon returning home from school.
“Her whole life was that girl,” Messer said of her friend Richardson.
Still reeling from the news, friends began planning. A celebration of life has been organized 1-6 p.m. Saturday at T-Bones. The restaurant began fielding inquiries from others wanting to help Jessica, who is staying with family. Messer set up a gofundme.com account asking for Christmas gifts for the 9-year-old, not money. It has drawn both.
Within a day, the request surpassed its $500 goal and many reached out to contact Messer asking for clothes and shoe sizes, among other gifts. After the site went live, Messer learned Christmas is also Jessica’s birthday.
“Losing your mother right here at the holidays is awful, then with it being your birthday, too,” Messer said. “I would never want my children to have their holidays destroyed for the rest of their lives.”
In some ways, the T-Bones family is almost uniquely able to help. The restaurant is home base for Lake Wylie Children’s Charity, which in more than a decade grew from a one-time fundraiser on the restaurant lawn to a communitywide, around-the-calendar undertaking helping families with children facing life-threatening illnesses. T-Bones staff and patrons aren’t new to raising money for a cause. Neither was Richardson.
“I did know Sherry and she was a great volunteer for us, I think for the last three years,” said Jennifer Joye, the charity’s executive director. “Her accident was tragic.”
The charitable group mourns a “dear friend” who “was always positive and uplifting.” She was kind and generous to others in need, Joye said.
Richardson grew up in Lake Wylie and graduated from Clover High School. She was a Navy veteran. She enjoyed hanging out on the water and faithfully brought her daughter to the litany of Lake Wylie events, from fundraisers to boat parades and firework shows.
“Very involved in the community,” Messer said. “Any time someone had a birthday celebration, or there was an event, she was there.”
She also was independent and strong-minded. It seems irony now to Messer, how her friend lived such a full life in realization of how short life can be. But the way Richardson lived is what made her special to so many.
“She was loved by everybody,” Messer said. “Her main motto was living life up, living life to the fullest, because it’s short.”
Friend Lisa Hooper said the few words to sum up Richardson are words she spoke often — “I’ve got this.” From managing properties to volunteering with Hooper at Sweet Repeat Thrift Store to coming over to watch pets for a weekend without being asked.
“She always looked for something positive,” Hooper said.
Hooper and others are still working on a trust for Jessica. They are in contact with the family, down to offering rides to lessons or appointments. They can’t imagine Richardson wanting anything else as much.
“Her daughter was her life,” Hooper said. “She did everything she could to give her daughter everything she could.”
Friends say they want to remain a part of Jessica’s life to whatever extent they can. They want her to know what her mother so adamantly believed, that either of them could handle anything in their path. A lesson friends hope Jessica can cling to in time.
“There is nothing you as a woman can not do,” Hooper said, recalling the mantra Richardson so often spoke, “if you set your mind to it.”
John Marks: 803-831-8166, @JohnFMTimes
Want to help?
To help the Richardson family, visit gofundme.com and search “Christmas for Jessica.” The Jessica Richardson Fund is set up at Fidelity Bank in Gastonia, N.C, at 704-833-1236. Items are being collected at T-Bones on the Lake in Lake Wylie. A trust is being established.
