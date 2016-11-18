Carbon monoxide detection sends several in Lake Wylie to hospital

Clover High School athletic trainer Matt Bressler talks about reviving an unresponsive student on the softball field on Oct. 25. He used an automated external defibrillator. It was a day he had prepared for years.
Mary Sauer of Charlotte, NC, and founder of Lake Wylie Rocks shares the idea inspired by native Washington of painting rocks and hiding them to brighten people's day. Girl Scout Troop 1743 in Lake Wylie, SC, got in the action with a visit from Sauer.
Rosie, the official campaign bus of the National Federation of Republican Women, rolled into Lake Wylie Oct. 13 with cheers from a small crowd gathered at the Publix parking lot in Lake Wylie. See for yourself.
Lake Wylie, South Carolina, resident Ray Scott is unhappy with his home builder for problems he says plague the Somerset at Autumn Cove community. He has been protesting at the model home off Summerside Drive.