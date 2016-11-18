Brighten the holiday season with stroll through Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

Holidays at the Garden transforms Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden into a twinkling, natural winter wonderland filled with unique festive décor including a towering tree of orchids, more than 600,000 lights and illuminated displays.
In addition to the lights, visitors can enjoy the following.
▪ Children can visit with Santa 6-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday Nov. 25-Dec. 18, then daily 6-9 p.m. Dec. 19-23. Mrs. Claus will visit on select nights 6-9 p.m., including Monday-Wednesday Nov. 28-Dec. 21 and Dec. 22-24.
▪ The Children’s Holiday Discovery Trail and either karaoke or live music will entertain guests each night.
▪ Horse-drawn carriage rides will be available from Southern Breezes Carriages 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday through Dec. 31 excluding Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve) and Dec. 19-21. Carriage rides are $6 adult, $4 child 3-12.
▪ The Garden Tram is available for rides when the carriages are not available and rides are free with admission 6-9 p.m.
▪ Visitors can enjoy hand-crafted coffee and espresso beverages from Crowders Creek Coffee Co., s’mores over the outdoor campfire, dinner from a food truck (select nights only), and beverages from the garden’s bars.
▪ A special model train is display created by the Metrolina Model Railroaders depicting North Carolina’s Saluda Mountain Grade, the steepest mainline railway gauge in country. Various model train displays can be found throughout the garden.
Admission for Holidays at the Garden is $14.95 adult, $13.95 senior 60 and older, and $8.95 per child 2-12. The garden is open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. through Jan. 1. The lights illuminate at 5 p.m. nightly. The Garden, at 6500 S. New Hope Road, is open 5-9 p.m. on Thanksgiving and closed on Christmas.
For more information and to purchase tickets, call 704-825-4490 or visit DSBG.org.
Special events
Visitors can register for special events. Advance reservations are required one week prior to each event and can be made online at DSBG.org or by calling 704-829-1252.
▪ Capture the Magic with Santa 3-5 p.m. Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 11 and 18. Rick Belden Photography is available to take professional photos of children/family with Santa. Photo packages start at $40 and includes free hot chocolate, gift from Santa and craft activity. Personal photography is not permitted. Santa will be available for all guests and personal photos 6-9 p.m.
▪ Holiday Tea Tasting 1 and 3 p.m. seatings Nov. 27. Celebrate the holiday season with an afternoon of traditional tea paired with snacks. Sample a variety of teas and learn the benefits of each. Cost: $30, includes admission to Holidays at the Garden.
▪ Giving Tuesday noon-8 p.m. Nov. 29. Free admission with a school supply donation for Classroom Central. Items needed are listed online.
▪ Holiday Wine Pairing 3-5 p.m. Dec. 10. Local wine expert Kimberly Forrester of Johnson Brothers Distributors presents wines to pair with a variety of foods from local vendors. Cost: $50, includes admission to Holidays at the Garden.
▪ Sparkle & Glow New Year’s Eve 6-9 p.m. Dec. 31. Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a family-friendly early event featuring New Year’s Eve traditions from around the world. Wish lanterns are available for purchase for a luminary release at the end of the night for wishes in the New Year. Free with admission to Holidays at the Garden, and no registration required. Sparkling wine tasting available for an additional $20 per guest.
▪ Hair of the Dog Hike at 11 a.m. Jan. 1. Kick off the new year with a refreshing guided garden hike on New Year’s Day. Free with admission to Holidays at the Garden, no registration required. A specialty Bloody Mary bar will be available at noon for additional cost.
Classes
In addition to special events, continuing education classes are offered. Register online at DSBG.org or call 704-829-1252.
▪ Photographing Holiday Lights on Sunday, 5-7:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Learn how to utilize the settings on your camera for beautiful photos of the holiday lights. Instructor: Dave Kelly, DEK Photography. Cost: $60.
▪ Holiday Wreath Workshop 12:30-3 p.m. Nov. 26 or 27. Build a custom wreath from natural materials. Cost: $55.
▪ Scandinavian Stars Workshop 12:30-3 p.m. Dec 3. Craft two old-fashioned woven paper stars. Cost: $25.
▪ Pop-Up Holiday Card Making 3-5 p.m. Dec. 11. Create two intricate holiday pop-up cards. Instructor: Lore Spivey of Art with Pop. Cost: $20.
▪ Holiday Sip & Paint 3-5 p.m. Dec. 17. Try painting in a holiday-inspired class while sipping on a glass of wine. Cost: $30.
Comments