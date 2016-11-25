Lake Wylie has a new place to shop, just in time for the holidays

Just in time for the holidays, there’s a new place to shop in Lake Wylie.
Within 16 days of holding the keys, Holly Tatar had 16 vendors ready to sell their goods at The Shoppes @ Five Points, 440 Five Points Court. The store opens at noon today.
“It’s everything from homemade products like jewelry, soaps and decorations,” Tatar said.
Tatar said the 2,500 square foot, two-story house is the perfect location to expand her hobby of selling wholesale products.
“The location is great, and there’s nothing around here like this,” Tatar said. “And I just like the house.”
Tatar works in catering for American Airlines and holds a degree from UNC Charlotte in social work. She sees Shoppes @ Five Points as a way to help others and the community. Tatar welcomes new vendors and plans to host a yard sale every Saturday. The community is invited to participate.
“It takes everyone to make it happen,” she said.
Given the interest from vendors from throughout York County and the Charlotte area to rent space to sell their products, Tatar says the once thrift store turned music store now has new life.
“It’s about time to have something out here to help the starving artist,” said Natalie Perreault of Lake Wylie with a laugh. She makes mosaic stepping stones, jewelry, home and Christmas decorations, and more.
The house has two large rooms flanking the foyer, a kitchen area Tatar hopes to invite groups to use, and three rooms upstairs. Downstairs, one room is filled with seasonal items that will also provide space off season for workshops and more.
Antwane Sheppard of Rock Hill hopes to use that space. She has her homemade soaps and lotions for sale upstairs.
“My thing is I want to educate on natural skin care and focus on nutrition of natural soaps,” Sheppard said.
She started making soaps four years ago after a hair disaster left the back of her scalp bald.
“I learned about different oils,” she said.
She quit her accounting job to make her own lip balms, hand lotions, and more selling it online. She’ll be opening a store in Rock Hill in January, but plans to keep products at Lake Wylie, too.
“I want to make sure I reach everybody,” she said.
Ted and Gayle Litchfield of Charlotte are former business owners. They ran Cross Stitch Cabin in Charlotte for 15 years before retiring. Now, they say the Lake Wylie shop is the perfect location to sell their products, including handmade doll furniture and wooden reindeer.
“For the last two months we’ve been making doll furniture,” Ted Litchfield said. “I’m making more items each day.”
Vendor Holly Bender of York has been creating stained-glass for 15 years. Tatar recruited her from a Clover High School Craft Fair. Bender can customize products.
“I love to do personalized items,” she said. “I have a system where I can incorporate photos, words, anything you can print on a printer, I can adhere to glass. So I can make things very personalized.”
Vendor Leesa Annone of Rock Hill found her craft on the side of a road. She picked up discarded plywood and cut it into a watermelon shape, then painted it. Everything she makes is cut by hand, she said.
“People asked about it, and it just took off,” she said of her wood painted door hangers.
Brittany Shytle of McConnells is a stay at home mom who can turn a pile of diapers into cake.
“I can make owls, anchors, a jeep, I can make just about anything as far as diaper cakes go,” she said.
Another vendor, James Shugart of Rock Hill, used to sell his comic books and toys at a downtown Clover store until it shut down in 2008. He’s happy to bring them back out into the light. A co-worker to Tatar, he was excited to be able to join the new store.
“Just being able to set it up and sell them again is great,” he said.
Catherine Muccigrosso: 803-831-8166, @LakeWyliePilot
Want to go?
The Shoppes @ Five Points, 440 Five Points Court, Lake Wylie is open noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Vendors are being accepted. A 5-by-5 space costs about $75 with no commission.
Spots for the Saturday yard planned every week, weather dependent, cost $5.
For information, call 704-891-2582 or visit theshoppesatfivepoints@gmail.com.
Comments