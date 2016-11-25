Miss Clover High School is ... Erin Marr

Erin Marr was crowned Miss Clover High School at the 20th annual pageant on Nov. 5.
The daughter of Ginger and Robb Marr, she is the recipient of a $750 scholarship. A choralier, she sang “Halelujah” by Leonard Cohen for her talent showcase.
McKenzie Martin, daughter of Sherri and Rex Martin, was the first runner up. Also a Choralier, she played guitar and sang “Daydreamer” by Adele.
For the first time, a Junior Miss CHS was crowned. Savannah Bryant, daughter of Melissa and Todd Bryant, won. Also a Choralier, she sang “Rise Up” by Andra Day.
Fellow Choralier John Austin King accompanied both Erin and Savannah on the piano.
Miss CHS judging was based on the following criteria: personal interview (20 percent), talent (40 percent), question/answer (20 percent), and evening gown (20 percent).
Junior Miss CHS judging criteria is talent (50 percent), question/answer (25 percent) and evening gown (25 percent).
Miss CHS 2015 Karlee Isbell was on hand to crown this year's winners. Drew Brightman and Tony Daniels were the emcees. School staff members Rhonda Morris and Nancy Hester coordinated the pageant, which was sponsored by student council.
Comments