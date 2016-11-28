Clover Christmas Tour Dec. 3

Clover Woman’s Club 2016 Christmas Tour is 2-6 p.m. Dec. 3 with proceeds going to the scholarship fund.
The houses on tour are in the older section of Clover, near Kinard Elementary School. Walking house to house is possible.
▪ Tim and Eloira Thiessen, 217 Neely Road. Traditional Georgian home built in 1973 by Skottowe and Nancy Smith. The architect was Richard D. Gillespie, designer of the Charlotte Coliseum and Ovens Auditorium.
▪ Tim Reed and Bob Barke, 215 Neely Road. A mid century modern home built in 1956 by Dr. and Mrs. E.A. Perry. Restored and furnished in eclectic style.
▪ Phil and Debbie Wingard, 308 Marietta St. Designed by Pursley Architects and built in 1961 by Matt and Janet Wingard. Matt was the former Clover High School band instructor. Janet was high school French teacher. The basement served double duty as a bomb shelter and bedroom. The house is being restored by family members, Phillip and Richard.
▪ Jim and Jo Hall, 107 Ridge Ave. The John Strohl family built this in 1962 as the first home in the neighborhood. The original home had two parts with a breezeway connecting the main part to the mother-in-law suite. The Halls have both updated and renovated their home.
▪ Xscape Salon, 721 Bethel St. Opened in 2007, stylists working here are known for decorating skills. Stylists are Traci Venezia, Patti Jenkins, Sharon Krapf, Sylvia Price and Cassidy Wright.
Tickets cost $10 and are available at Good Things, Clover Chamber of Commerce, Palmetto House, Xscape Salon, and in Lake Wylie at Salon 108.
Call 803-222-3312 or 803-222-7533 for more information.
Comments