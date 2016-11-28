Why the Bethel Rural Fire District Board decided to hire a paid fire chief

The decision to hire a paid full-time fire chief was not made quickly.
Hiring a paid chief has been under consideration for over a year. The county approved the tax board’s 2016 budget that included the salary for a paid chief. It was reviewed by the volunteer chief. No one actively involved in the Bethel Volunteer Fire Department was unaware this was being discussed.
The debate has been about the timing of the decision. The volunteers and tax board agree a full-time chief is needed at some point. This letter is intended to clarify why the board feels now is the time.
▪ Growth. Some figures show Lake Wylie has grown 127 percent since 2000 and is projected to grow almost 12 percent next year. The community has been fortunate to have volunteers for 50 years, and they do a great job. As our community grows, the number of calls to our department grows. We are on track to have over 700 calls this year.
We have active, dedicated and qualified volunteers to fight fires. However, the number of new volunteers has not kept up with community growth. A lack of volunteers is not unique to Lake Wylie, but is a trend that has impacted almost every volunteer organization. We have had volunteers willing to do the work needed to protect our community, but as the community continues to grow, our board feels strongly the department needs a full-time chief who can recruit new volunteers, re-establish teamwork between the paid staff and volunteers, and provide the existing firefighters with the best equipment, training and techniques to address the growing number of calls.
This proactive approach is needed and has been lacking in other areas (zoning, traffic control, animal control/welfare, for example) in Lake Wylie. Other similar sized communities have made this move. York, Newport, Tega Cay and Fort Mill all operate a combination department with a full-time chief, paid staff and volunteers. We have talked with these departments, and we are confident this combined approach is the best one for Lake Wylie.
▪ Safety. The fire station houses almost $3 million worth of equipment. Some of the equipment is managed and maintained by the volunteers, some by the county and some by the tax board and paid staff. The equipment needs to be managed and maintained consistently across the board to ensure all equipment is uniform (this is important at a fire scene), inventoried, maintained correctly and placed where it needs to be to maximize response time. Doing this takes time, energy, effort and scrutiny. A full-time chief would be able to provide the analysis and structure to make sure the assets of the community are being utilized and maintained in the best way and future capital outlays are justified based on that analysis.
▪ Consistency. Until this year, a volunteer chief was voted on every year by the members of the volunteer fire department. There have been three chiefs in the last three years. Each chief brought a different mindset to the job and different goals. The volunteer chief, voted on based on relationships with the voting volunteers and fire experience, would not be able to devote 40 hours per week to our community. The knowledge, time and experience a chief needs to keep up with the state and federal fire regulations, train full-time and volunteer staff, maintain three stations and almost $3 million worth of equipment and keep everyone working together as a team is too big a challenge for anyone who is not doing the job full-time. Our current volunteer chief has done a good job, but he cannot devote the time and energy needed to do everything that could be done, and it is not realistic to think a volunteer would devote that time.
A paid chief will provide strategic leadership for the department, both for the volunteers and paid staff and for our community as it continues to grow. A full-time paid chief will provide consistency in employee and volunteer mentoring and training. In other similar size departments, some full-time chiefs dedicate time to analyze the fire statistics, determine how to achieve better response times and what time of day most calls come in to maximize staffing.
Others work to achieve better ISO ratings (the better the ISO rating, the lower the homeowner insurance), while others are out in the community training on fire safety. Others get involved in zoning and planning of their communities to ensure new developments are planned with fire safety in mind.
It is not feasible for a part-time volunteer chief to devote the time, energy, expertise and guidance needed for our growing community on a part-time basis.
▪ Unity. Currently the volunteers report to the volunteer chief. The paid staff reports to the tax board. There are problems with this structure since these firefighters fight fires together. The volunteers and paid staff are not working as a team. While these difficulties have not directly impacted a fire scene, it has caused conflict.
We have don’t have the teamwork we need as a department. The county has said the current structure is unacceptable. The volunteers and full-time staff should report to one person. The tax board believes a full-time paid chief is the solution, and the county agrees.
At a Council meeting, the volunteers indicated if this move is made, they will “walk” and leave the community to rely on our small paid staff and other departments (York, Newport, Clover) to help fight fires in Lake Wylie.
A volunteer said they would not “have the back” of one of our part-time paid firefighters at a fire scene who made a statement in favor of a full-time chief.
While I would like to believe the volunteers want what is best for the community, these statements and others made openly and in writing by the volunteers, concern us and lead us to believe we can’t wait.
Hiring a full-time chief can help the healing begin and would go a long way to rebuilding trusts between the two groups.
▪ Experience. The full-time chief will be a lifelong career firefighter who has risen through the ranks and can bring new and proven ideas. This person will not only maintain the existing quality of service but improve it and make it more efficient. The full-time chief will have experience working in a combined department of full-time and volunteer firefighters and understand how to bridge the gap between the two.
This will rebuild teamwork, unity and a better department for our entire community.
Some have said the cost of hiring a new chief is too expensive. The new chief will not cause the taxpayers of Lake Wylie to pay more. We are fortunate to be able to afford this cost due to our increased and growing tax base.
Submitted by Ed Lindsey on behalf of the Bethel Rural Fire Tax Board.
Comments