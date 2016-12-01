The paid fire chief question in Lake Wylie isn’t settling yet. Now it’s going online.

1:44 The Shoppes at Five Points opens in Lake Wylie, SC Pause

0:42 Garden glows for the holidays in Belmont, NC

1:28 Media learns how York Co. Sheriff's officers prepare for police work

2:10 Clover family finds missing headstone of man dead nearly 150 years

1:01 Gov. Haley helps open the LPL campus near downtown Fort Mill

1:49 Video: South Pointe linebackers at the heart of Stallions' defensive success

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

4:28 Video: previewing South Pointe-Belton-Honea Path with Jimmy Wallace

1:23 Video: Lewisville readies for McBee in 1A football playoffs