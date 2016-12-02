He builds Lake Wylie homes, she sells them. But their big awards are for much more.

They’ve made the Lake Wylie area their home, and they’ve each made it home for countless others.
Realtor Melanie Wilson and land developer Tom Smith came away with top honors Thursday night at the annual Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce holiday gala. Wilson followed both of her parents’ footsteps earning Citizen of the Year, while Smith was named Business Person of the Year.
Smith developed his first York County community in 1988. He, his brother and father have developed more than 15 since. May Green Properties focuses on preserving green space and wooded areas when building.
“It’s nice to be recognized,” Smith said. “Through the years my dad and I have been consistent in our developments, and it goes beyond just my dad and I.”
Smith said price points have changed, but his business model hasn’t. His company’s success is built on work from local graders, framers, utility workers, banks and others.
“People don’t work for you, they work with you,” he said. “It’s really sort of a team effort when you work with that many people for that many years.”
In recent years, as Lake Wylie residents have spoken out against too many high density residential developments, it says something to Smith that a land developer could be tabbed for the honor.
“We’re a different niche,” he said. “We’re larger lots and green space, where people can build a nice home and have a little elbow room.”
Wilson knows how to sell a home. An agent with Keller Williams Realty, she also has two decades of experience volunteering, fundraising and serving on local boards, most recently as vice chair for Clover School District Board of Trustees.
“Very flattered and humbled,” Wilson said of her award. “That was nice. I was very surprised.”
Wilson was taken aback by the recognition. Serving the community isn’t about recognition, she said, though it is appreciated. Perhaps she shouldn’t have been so surprised, given parents Charles and Norma Wood both are past Citizen of the Year recipients.
Wilson guesses the link is more temperament than genetics.
“We get out there and do stuff,” she said. “You don’t ever do it for the recognition. Just to do good, to be good.”
The winning pair Thursday have plenty in common. Smith served two terms on York County Council, working out agreements for land where a community sports park is planned. Wilson is finishing her second term on the Clover school board, where she worked on a construction bond package that included an aquatic center and on securing land for a possible future high school in Lake Wylie. Both have done considerable volunteer work from schools to youth sports to county planning.
Another honoree Thursday was Ed Stewart, who is leaving the Chamber board after 18 years. The chamber opened its current location on Latitude Lane during that time, among other achievements.
