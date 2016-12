Boat ramps open at Ebenezer Park on Lake Wylie

2:43 Mac Banks takes the 'Gravy challenge' for Fort Mill's Community Cafes Pause

1:15 A visit to Santa's workshop in Rock Hill

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

1:49 Video: South Pointe linebackers at the heart of Stallions' defensive success

1:22 Santa, elves descend on Rock Hill for first day of ChristmasVille

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

1:22 Man who says he was wrongly convicted in 1973 Chester murder addresses parole board