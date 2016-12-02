Boat ramps open at Ebenezer Park on Lake Wylie

York County announces it has re-opened all three ramps at Ebenezer Park on Lake Wylie in Rock Hill.
“It has been determined that guests can now launch their boat safely into the water,” according to a county news release. “Guest should use caution while using the ramps and navigating the lake as the water levels are still extremely low.”
Ramps there were closed No. 7 due to low water levels caused by the drought.
“It has been determined that guests can now launch their boat safely into the water,” according to a county news release. “Guest should use caution while using the ramps and navigating the lake as the water levels are still extremely low.”
Nivens Creek Access Area was the only boat ramps open for almost a month on Lake Wylie.
York County remains in moderate drought, the second of four drought stages. Residents are asked to conserve water and energy.
The three westernmost counties in South Carolina are in severe drought, followed by 16 counties, including York at moderate, and 14 at incipient drought. There are 13 northeast counties not in drought.
In North Carolina, Gaston County is in severe drought and Mecklenburg in moderate, according to North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council. The group’s website ncdrought.org, lists 19 of 100 counties in a drought stage.
For information about Ebenezer Park, call 803-366-6620 or visit yorkcountygov.com.
Comments