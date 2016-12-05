Clover schools on lockdown until burglary suspect apprehended

York County Sheriff’s Office has three burglary suspects in custody this morning, after causing Clover School District to implement its “secure school protocol.”
Clover High School posted on Facebook about the incident at about 9:30 a.m. stating “This morning there was an incident that occurred involving law enforcement not involving any schools, students or personnel. There was heavy law enforcement presence down Clinton Dairy Rd. and Kingsbury Rd. area until the incident was resolved.”
Bryan Dillon, school district public information officer, said he was made aware of the situation at about 7:50 a.m. Dillon said there were three burglary suspects and one fled the scene.
“We had all of our schools do secure school protocol just to be safe but were in constant contact with law enforcement,” he said.
Schools under the protocol were Oakridge, Bethel and Griggls elementaries, Oakridge Middle and Clover High “based on the direction the suspect was moving,” Dillon said.
The elementary schools were already in session, and the middle and high school students were “made to come inside quickly and asked to go straight to classes.”
Dillon said the protocol means students continue with daily activities but all the doors remain locked and students stay in the classroom.
Trent Faris, sheriff’s office public information officer, said the burglary suspect who fled the scene was apprehended.
The protocol was lifted at about about 8:55 a.m., Dillon said.
