Pancake breakfast with Father Christmas Dec. 10 in Lake Wylie

The annual River Hills/Lake Wylie Lions Pancake Breakfast with Father Christmas is 8:30-11 a.m. Dec. 10 at Camp Thunderbird.
The event features a pancake breakfast, a free eye vision test, a balloon twister, magician acts, a bounce house, face painting, cookie decorating, mounted police, police, fire and River Hills/Lake Wylie EMS Squad, along with activities for children and adults.
Title Sponsor for the event is R. P. Boggs & Co., local Wealth Management firm. Cost is $8 for each adult and child. Tickets are available at Bagel Boat on Highway 49. Checks may be made payable to RH/LW Lions Charities. Call 803 371-8083, 803-818-0042 or 614-517-3344 for more information.
The club’s Christmas tree lot at the entrance of Camp Thunderbird, off Charlotte Highway. Proceeds go to Lions charities such as CAAC, Path of York County, River Hills/Lake Wylie EMS Squad, Bethel Volunteer Fire Department and 27 other local agencies.
A special feature on weekends is appearances by Father Christmas (Lion Frank Van Leer).
Trees can be delivered free to River Hills and neighboring residents. Other items for sale include fresh green garlands and wreaths.
Hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily through Dec. 15.
Tree prices range from $35 for 5-foot, $50 for 8-foot, $70 for 10-foot and $100-150 for 12-foot. Wreath prices are $15-$30, and garland is priced at $2 per yard, or $40 for a 25-yard roll.
For information, call 704 614-3087 or 803-701-7177.
