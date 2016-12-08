‘Cobwebs’ slow the new rec tax district. But now Lake Wylie knows what’s coming.

There were details and a delay Monday night in the ongoing effort to bring new recreation to Lake Wylie.
York County Council deferred the second of three readings needed to establish a recreation tax district for Lake Wylie. The move comes after Lake Wylie residents gathered enough petition signatures from their community to get the issue on November’s general election ballot, then enough votes in favor to create the district.
“Council moved to recommend the item be referred to the Health and Environmental Protection Committee to ensure we have everything needed to make this work,” said Karen Brogdon, clerk to Council.
Brogdon doesn’t know when the issue will come up again for second reading. A public hearing must be held by third reading. Councilman Bruce Henderson indicated there were minor details Monday still needing resolution.
“There’s just more, some cobwebs to work out in order to get all this completed,” he said.
New details on the tax district did emerge on the proposed ordinance.
Decisions, decisions
As expected, the ordinance creating the Lake Wylie Parks and Recreation District will be managed by a board of five residents within the district. They will be appointed by York County Council. To start, there will be one term each at four years, three years and two years. Two other terms will be one-year. All subsequent terms will be four years.
Any member can be re-appointed. Any can serve beyond an expired term until a new appointment is made. No terms are paid. A chairman, vice chairman, secretary and treasurer will be named, and the group will meet at least quarterly. Missing half or more of the meetings can get a board member removed.
The board will be authorized to buy equipment, select sites and build facilities for recreation. It can “purchase, lease, hold and dispose of” property with approval from York County Council. Council also can approve public or private contracts and agreements made by the board. The board will submit an annual budget to Council and ask for the millage rate it wants, up to 10 mils.
Tourism and tournaments
The enabling ordinance mentions recreation many times, but never mentions the terms tournament, tourism, hospitality or the like. The district is to provide residents with “recreation facilities and management of the facilities.”
Initially the group behind a new Lake Wylie sports park asked to have it funded by county hospitality tax money, which is used to promote tourism. Part of the pitch was weekend tournament play a new sports park would generate. Asking for full funding from hospitality tax money, the group offered full weekend tournament use.
The group only got about a quarter of the park cost from hospitality tax money in an agreement with the county that residents pass a vote creating the new tax district to pay the rest. Park planners told residents ahead of the vote there would be weekend recreation use, not just outside tournament play. Some residents questioned whether to take the smaller hospitality tax amount, or instead to pay for the entire project through the tax district and use the facility whenever they want for recreation.
The park group proposed about a quarter of weekends for tournament use, matching the hospitality tax investment amount. Ultimately the new park board will decide whether to build a park, what groups would use it when and how to prioritize tournament and recreation play.
The expectation is tournaments and field rentals will remain part of the funding pie to operate any new park the tax board might build. But there is nothing in the current ordinance mandating tournament usage.
John Marks: 803-831-8166, @JohnFMTimes
