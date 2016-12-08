Boating is back on Lake Wylie. Here’s where access ramps are open again.

Boaters can get back on the water as several Lake Wylie public boat ramps are reopening with rising water levels.
Two of the four ramps at Buster Boyd Access Area in York County opened Wednesday after all four launch sites closed last month due to the drought and low water levels. According to Duke Energy, the company managing the Catawba River and its lakes, three other recently closed ramps at South Point Access Area in Belmont in Gaston County and another at Allison Creek Access Area in York are now open. Mecklenburg County also reopened all four ramps at Copperhead Island in Steele Creek.
“We are continuing to monitor over the next few days and will not likely reopen any additional ramps until next week,” Duke spokesperson Kim Crawford said Thursday morning.
On Nov. 18, all ramps at Buster Boyd closed making 22 ramps barricaded on Lake Wylie. Only the two deeper ramps at Nivens Creek Access Area in Tega Cay remained open.
On Dec. 2, York County announced it was re-opening all three ramps at Ebenezer Park in Rock Hill. Ramps there were closed Nov. 7 due to low water levels.
As of Thursday morning, the lake sits more than a foot higher than it did the day the ramps were closed. Steady rain earlier in the week is helping replenish the Catawba system.
The area still remains in Stage 1 drought, as some indicators used to measure drought rely on data dating back several months. State experts has called it the most severe drought in recent months as they have seen in years.
John Marks: 803-831-8166, @JohnFMTimes
Current list of openings
▪ South Point : 3 of 6 ramps open
▪ Nivens Creek: 2 of 2 ramps open
▪ Buster Boyd : 2 of 4 ramps open
▪ Allison Creek: 1 of 4 ramps open
▪ Ebenezer: all 3 ramps open by York County
▪ Copperhead: all 4 ramps open by Mecklenburg County
