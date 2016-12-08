Scouts deliver more than 7 tons of food to Clover center

This year's Scouting For Food collection doubled the largest amount of food ever collected in the past five years for Clover Area Assistance Center.
On Nov. 12, a non-stop convoy of trucks, vans and trailers descended upon CAAC, delivering 14,370 pounds of food, said CAAC Executive Director Karen van Vierssen.
Scouts of all ages, along with Troop and pack leaders and family members, started dropping off food at 9 a.m., with deliveries continuing until after 4 p.m. Troops included 1280, 333, 365, 237 and Pack 1.
In addition, 38 Clover High School Interact students worked throughout the day to sort and stock food as it was being delivered.
“ Scouting for Food is such an awesome Scout, family,and full community event,” van Vierssen said. “Until you experience the enthusiasm and continuous delivery of truckloads of food, it is really hard to imagine the magnitude of the impact this food drive has.”
CAAC is a nonprofit service agency serving those in need who live within the boundaries of the Clover School District. The center is at 1130 Highway 55 E. in Clover. For more information, call 803-222-4837 or visit cloverareaassistance.org/.
