Clover Marksmanship Team wins national air rifle championship

Clover High School Air Force JROTC Marksmanship Team finished the season a perfect 6-0 and were recently named Orion National Air Rifle League Air Force Champions.
Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the postal marksmanship league is a national team league for high school rifle teams and junior rifle clubs across the nation. The Champions Division, which Clover competed in, is the most difficult division in the league.
In each league game, the teams compete in a Three-Position Air Rifle match. The match is modeled after Olympic Rifle competitions, but adapted to high school-age athletes. Each athlete shoots 10 shots in three shooting positions: prone, standing and kneeling. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10 points. The sum of points scored in the 30 shots is the athlete’s total. The team score is made up of the best four athletes from each team.
Clover AFJROTC was led by senior Kristopher Dauble and junior Brianna Fish, who routinely contribute top team scores. The remaining contributing members were Emily Morse, Joie Palmer and Alex Rulevich. The team is coached by AFJROTC instructor SMSgt. Clarence Woodham.
