Clover schools give food, supplies to CAAC

Clover School District students and teachers organized several food drives in November for Clover Area Assistance Center, bringing in more than 1,350 pounds of food.
Participating groups included Clover High School French class, Larne and Bethel elementary schools, and Health Occupation Students of America.
In addition, students from the CHS Family & Consumer Sciences class sewed 35 cloth-handled bags and filled them with personal items. They also sewed 26 pouches filled with first aid supplies for CAAC clients.
Clover High Interact Club students also helped unload food at the center during the Scouting for Food drive that brought in more than 7 tons of food to the center.
