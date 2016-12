More Videos

1:06 Father Christmas surprises students from SC School for Deaf and Blind at Lake Wylie

2:05 2016 Lake Wylie Boat Parade

1:23 Tax board hires first paid chief for Bethel Volunteer Fire Department

10:59 Leader of Community Cafes in Lake Wylie and Fort Mill receives top AARP honor

1:40 SC Assistant Principal of the Year at Clover School District

1:44 The Shoppes at Five Points opens in Lake Wylie, SC

0:42 Garden glows for the holidays in Belmont, NC

0:40 Thai Fusion opens in Lake Wylie

0:54 Carbon monoxide detection sends several in Lake Wylie to hospital

0:37 Lake Wylie students prepares Thanksgiving meals for 30 families

1:31 At the polls in Lake Wylie, SC