North Carolina governor finalizes redrawn Carolinas border

North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory is finalizing the border between North Carolina and South Carolina along a line from the Atlantic Ocean to Polk County, 300 miles to the west.
McCrory's office said Friday the governor signed an executive order this week that completes two decades of work to settle the boundary line first drawn by surveyors sent by England's king in 1735.
The surveyors chopped marks into trees with hatchets to mark the boundary between the former colonies. Over time those trees disappeared and later surveyors sometimes failed to match the exact line.
The two states this year approved legislation dealing with education, taxes and other issues affecting several dozen people who believed they were in one state but actually are in the other Carolina.
Comments