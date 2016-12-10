Boat parade stays docked. But festival fun prevails on Lake Wylie.

The parade didn’t happen, but the lights on the lake did.
Boaters decorated their vessels for the Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce’s 28th annual holiday boat parade Saturday evening. Due to low water levels, the boats remained docked at T-bones on the Lake, instead of parading along the main channel.
“It keeps it all right here,” said Doug McSpadden, who helps organize Christmas by the Lake land festivities.
One Charlotte boater wouldn’t let Grinch, or a drought, steal his Christmas fun.
“I had to shovel my boat out because it was stuck on land,” said Brian Welch, who with his wife, Kristen, docked at T-Bones on the Lake on Saturday afternoon to decorate their boat.
The Welches were determined to get to the parade.
“We had an awesome time last year,” said Kristen Welch.
Only one time has the parade been canceled because of drought conditions, almost a decade ago. Again this year, drought caused all but one boat access area on the lake to close, including all ramps at Buster Boyd Access Area. But on Thursday, all access sites had boat launch ramps opening.
Teresa Enos and Larry Watts, who live near Mill Creek, never let the thought of not participating in the parade enter their minds. They said they didn’t want to let their granddaughters down. Plus, it’s a whole family event. After winning “Most Festive” award with their first parade entry, Jamaican Christmas, the family voted on a theme for this year’s event.
“ ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ won,” Enos said. The family also donned ugly sweaters, the runner-up theme.
Their 1964 Drift-R-Cruise decked out in the “Grinch” theme also stole the show, winning first place.
Erin and Cliff Birch’s boat “Hot Mess II” took second place, and Ken Brown’s “Disco Ball,” third.
In its third year, the land events include live music, live nativity scene and visits with Santa Claus. Churches also provide warming tents giving out cider, hot chocolate and treats.
Good Samaritan United Methodist Church joined in as a way to connect with community. Along with serving treats, there was a table for children to ice and decorate their own cookies. Marietta DiTommaso made 16 dozen cookies – sugar, chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, molasses and more – for the event.
“You’re supposed to have homemade cookies, not store bought, for Christmas,” she said.
With temperatures dipping to 33 degrees, crowds were undeterred.
“It’s a great turnout,” McSpadden said. “The cold weather is added flavor to the event.”
