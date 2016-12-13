Fort Mill, Lake Wylie law firms merge. Attorneys say it poises both to grow.

1:22 Clover School District Community YMCA sneak peek Pause

0:56 Man stages fake police encounter for surprising marriage proposal

1:13 Video: Florence Morning News sports reporter talks about Hartsville football

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

0:19 Dylann Roof exits Charleston church after nine parishioners killed

1:25 Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court