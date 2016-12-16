‘Gourmet grocery store’ coming to Steele Creek. But which one?

Lake Wylie area grocery shoppers could have a new market soon. They’ll just have to wait a bit longer to find out which one.
A new “gourmet grocery store” is coming to Steele Creek, near Carolinas HealthCare System Steele Creek and RiverGate shopping center. A public hearing on a rezoning for the site is at 5 p.m. Dec. 19 at 600 E. Fourth St., Charlotte. Charlotte planners recommend the change, noting it “enhances the area street network” and is “consistent with the adopted area plan.”
Part of the rezoning process is a public meeting, which developers held Nov. 15, announcing a gourmet grocery store is coming.
Dave Wiggins, who runs the community website steelecreekresidents.org, said few details were available about which store to expect. Efforts to obtain more specific information from the developer were unsuccessful.
“They said it wasn't Whole Foods,” Wiggins said. “I asked if it was a store already in Charlotte or something new to Charlotte, and they thought that was a funny question.”
Wiggins has been living in and writing about Steele Creek for many years. The idea of a gourmet grocery store has come up in the past, but were told the Steele Creek population wouldn’t support one. Wiggins said with the addition of neighborhoods like The Palisades, The Sanctuary and many other subdivisions in recent years, that notion has changed.
“Maybe we'll learn more clues at the public hearing,” he said.
Plans are for a 25,000-square-foot building with an accessory drive-thru at Old Steele Creek and Steele Creek roads.
Charlotte planners approved a rezoning in early 2012 for 11 acres on the southwest corner of South Tryon Street and Steele Creek Road. A site plan then showed four buildings and two access roads, one private and one public, cutting through the property. The plan allowed up to 100,000 square feet of business space, up to four stories tall.
On each three of the four corners at South Tryon Street and Highway 160 are three grocer stores with Harris Teeter, Publix and Super Target.
“It will be more of a specialty grocery store,” said Karl Froelich, president of the Steele Creek Residents Association. “The Steele Creek community is very fortunate to have Harris Teeter and Publix as exceptional grocery stores providing high quality products and wide range of food offerings, but the addition of a gourmet grocery store will be welcomed by the community for unique food items.”
John Marks: 803-831-8166, @JohnFMTimes
