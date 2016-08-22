Aquatic center in Lake Wylie not opening Labor Day weekend

Clover School District’s aquatic center opening won’t make a splash in the community until October.
“The hope was Labor Day weekend, but the reality is the first week of October,” said Bryan Dillon, district spokesperson.
The $17.8 million pool and fitness facility is part of a $99 million construction plan that includes five major projects, undertaken by the district after voters approved a $67 million bond package in spring 2014.
At the school board’s May meeting and at recent new school openings, Superintendent Dr. Marc Sosne said the YMCA building fitness center and two indoor pools were expected be finished by Labor Day weekend. The outdoor pool and water park will be finished later, and ready for use in spring 2017.
However, Dillon said today the final inspection is ordered on Sept. 15.
“At that point if all goes well, we’ll have certification of occupancy,” he said. “From there, the YMCA would like two weeks to get everything in order.”
The aquatic center on Charlotte Highway saw little progress from December to January, because too many days of rainfall and too much of it – more than 27 inches – delayed construction progress after the June 2015 groundbreaking. Kelly Clayton with project managing company Cumming Corp. reported in February asking for a 35-day extension, putting the completion at mid-August, and likely to be extended into September.
“We had hoped to make up time, but it never materialized,” Dillon said.
The facility will have indoor and outdoor pools, a gym, weight room and exercise space. Upgrades from the base plan include a second level walking track. Community donations and $1 million from York County hospitality tax funding will pay for a $1.7 million outdoor water park. The district will own it while Upper Palmetto YMCA staff operates it.
