11.88 lbs. wins season-ending fishing trail on Lake Wylie

The last Thursday Night Tournament Trail season has come and gone.
Larry Fleeman and Todd Sosebee won the season-ending tournament in a field of 30 teams with a total weigh in of 11.88 pounds and the biggest catch of the night at 5.16 pounds.
Christian and Cameron Shoda placed second with 10.62 pounds.
“Now for the championship weekend,” said event co-organizer Erwin Gaston. “We have 123 individuals to qualify for the no entry fee Championship that will be held on Labor Day weekend.”
The two-night championship tournament Sept. 2-3 ends the season. Launch and weigh-in is at Buster Boyd Access Area.
Trail sponsors are Academy Sports, Kangaroo Express, Sparks Grading and Koyote Fishing Tackle.
For more information, visit LWTT.org.
TNTT results: Aug. 25
1. Todd Sosebee/Larry Fleeman, 11.88
2. Christian Shoda/Cameron Shoda, 10.60
3. Tom Hucks/Adam Filmore, 10.15
4. David Winters, 10.08
5. Taylor Romario/Lee Endicott, 9.94
6. Robin Cairco/Mike Bushue, 9.88
7. Mike Stone/Corey Stone, 9.73
8. Josh Featherstone/Adam Locklear, 9.2
9. Ken Nickerson, 9.04
10. Josh Warren/Rick Dickerson, 7.96
11. Bucky Helms/Steve Addington, 7.45
12. Eric Brink/Tim Sabella, 7.05
13. Jonathan Ear/Bruce Faulkner, 5.02
Big fish: Todd Sosebee/Larry Fleeman, 5.16
