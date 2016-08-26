Clover grad lands prestigious apprenticeship

Devin Pierzinski, a 2016 Clover High School graduate, has been selected for The Apprenticeship 2000 Program. The apprenticeship is the equivalent to a scholarship worth $160,000.
His selection follows an eight-month process that included a summer internship. This is the second consecutive year a Clover student has been selected for the program.
Pierzinski, who will attend Central Piedmont Community College, will work toward a degree in mechatronics engineering technology while working with Pfaff-Molds L.P.
Following completion of the 8,000-hour program, he will be awarded a journeyman’s certificate from the North Carolina Department of Commerce and begin a full-time career at Pfaff-Molds.
Apprenticeship 2000 is a four-year technical training partnership formed by manufacturing companies in Charlotte to help fill needed spots in the manufacturing workforce in America.
For more information about Apprenticeship 2000, visit apprenticeship200.com/index.html.
Other school news
Lunch with Candy Carson Sept. 1
STEELE CREEK Lunch with Candy Carson, wife of Ben Carson and founder of Carson Scholars Fund, is planned at 12:15 p.m. Sept. 1 at Palisades Country Club, 13704 Grand Palisades Parkway.
Learn about the Carson Literacy Project and how Charlotte schools could benefit.
Reservations required by Aug. 26. Call 704-504-0099.
Garden class for homeschool students set
YORK The Clemson Extension Service in York County and city of Rock Hill are hosting the 4-H Come Grow With Me in the Garden series for homeschool children ages 6-14 September-December at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 825 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill.
Classes are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month – Sept. 6, Oct. 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6. Classes are geared to cultivate awareness, knowledge, appreciation and concern for the natural environment while learning about horticulture, vegetable gardening and leadership through creative activities and a service project.
The series costs $65. Deadline is Aug. 30 and includes a 2016-17 4-H membership. For additional information, call 803-684-9919 or email fisreal@clemson.edu.
Comments