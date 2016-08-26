Lake Wylie business provides DreamCourt for Camden teen center

Sport Court Carolina of Lake Wylie provided the playing surface for the DreamCourt installation at the Jackson Teen Center in Camden in partnership with the Nancy Lieberman Foundation and the World Ventures Foundation.
The new Dream Court will be dedicated Aug. 30 and is a full-size Maple Select surface basketball court from Sport Court that will provide a recreation for Boys & Girls Club members in Camden.
"Every time my Nancy Lieberman Charities and the WorldVentures Foundation opens a new DreamCourt, we do so with our partner Sport Court,” Lieberman said. “They use their expert courtbuilder network to create these beautiful play spaces for kids. I'm proud of the Sport Court family because they share our belief that children around the world should live safe, happy lives. This shared commitment makes our partnership a perfect fit, as Sport Court brings our mission to life through colorful, safe basketball DreamCourts."
The court was installed by Sport Court Carolina with the help of more than 30 volunteers from the World Ventures Foundation.
“Sport Court is extremely pleased to have again been selected by the Nancy Lieberman Foundation to provide our finest quality court surface so that youth can safely recreate at the Jackson Teen Center,” said Dave Barbee of Sport Court Carolina. “The volunteers from the World Ventures Foundation were fantastic and we greatly appreciate their energy and support.”
Sport Court is a registered trade mark of Connor Sport Court International. It is used to identify the original and authentic modular sport surfaces developed and continuously improved since they were introduced in 1974. Sport Court has built systems for many elite associations including the NBA, NCAA, FIBA, USATF and USA Volleyball and have appropriate solutions for every type of athletic, park or multi-use facility. Sport Court is on Facebook at facebook.com/sportcourt1974 and on Twitter @SportCourt1974.
