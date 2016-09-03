Church renovations building excitement

River Hills Community Church is living up to its capital campaign theme, “The Excitement is Building!”
Along with a Stop Hunger Now food packing event Sept. 10 with a goal of reaching 100,000 meals, renovations and improvements are underway as part of the $1.8 million campaign. Launched last fall, a tenth of the funds will go to support missions. Church members had the option of dividing their pledges over a three-year period.
Led by Charlotte-based Hewitt Consultants, several projects have been completed.
“The repaving of the Life Center parking lot is complete,” said Al Waddell, a campaign co-director.
Other renovations or improvements include overhauling the children’s Shout and Shine learning space, upgrading to a six-burner Garland gas stove with double ovens and convection capability and installing a new, double-door commercial freezer. Also, several HVAC units at or near the end of life will be replaced periodically throughout the campaign.
The church also plans to install an elevator, expand its Gathering Space and erect a portico, or covered drive-thru, at the church’s east entrance. Included in the expansion is a fire sprinkler system, a required safety addition.
Work began in early August expanding the vestibule, or Gathering Space. The sanctuary parking lot will be repaved in conjunction with that expansion.
Windows have been replaced, along with significant portions of rotten siding and exterior wall framing; and painting has begun.
“Once windows and siding are completed, and the new fire sprinkler installed, we will begin the upstairs renovation,” Waddell said.
Hoping to improve its audio-visual output, the church has worked with a sound engineering firm to explore options.
“We’re still taking bids for the project,” Waddell said.
Bessie Meeks of Lake Wylie is a freelance writer.
Stop Hunger Now
The Stop Hunger Now food-packaging event is Sept. 10 at River Hills Community Church Life Center.
Volunteers are needed in one of three shifts 9-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m.
To volunteer, register at events.stophungernow.org/RiverHills.
A free outdoor concert will follow at 6 p.m. Music includes the Experience Worship Band and guest soloists. Bring a picnic dinner and chairs. A cupcake truck will sell dessert.
Visit rhcconline.org for more information.
Comments