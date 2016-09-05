York County detective dies after dancing at daughter’s wedding

A longtime York County sheriff’s detective died over the weekend from an apparent heart attack – just after dancing with his daughter at her wedding.
Timothy “Tim” Buchanan, 54, died over the holiday weekend, the York County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Monday. According to a GoFundMe page set up for Buchanan’s family, he died at his daughter’s wedding in Costa Rica on Saturday.
“During the wedding, after the father-daughter dance, Tim had a heart attack,” the post reads. “Sadly, he didn’t survive it. Our hearts are broken for (his wife) Jeni and their entire family.”
Buchanan was a detective in the investigations division focused on computer crimes, sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris said. He was hired by the sheriff’s office in March 1998 and was promoted to forensic investigator 10 years later. He had just been promoted to his current position in the investigations division in February.
“All of our hearts are saddened about the loss of this great law enforcement officer,” Sheriff Bruce Bryant said. “Tim dedicated almost 19 years to this profession as an outstanding deputy, forensics investigator and most recently detective in computer crimes. His talents will be sorely missed.”
Jenn Lewis, the family friend who established the fundraiser, said the Buchanans had “a love that inspires others.”
“I can see in the outpouring of love and support and all the heartfelt comments that they have both – individually and together – had an incredible impact on their family, friends, and community,” Lewis said. “Jeni is one of the most loving people I know. She would do anything for anyone, friend or stranger, and right now we need to be that person for her.”
In a Facebook post on Sunday, Jeni Buchanan, who owns a wedding photography business in Rock Hill, wrote of how she and her husband had raised four children, and that he was honored to also be a grandfather.
“For now, just pray,” she wrote. “He was always the one to make us feel better when things went wrong and so we need all the prayers we can get.
“He was the most beautiful soul I have ever known and I will never be the same without him. I know he loved me and our family.”
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
Want to help?
A GoFundMe page has been established to help the family of Detective Tim Buchanan. Go to gofundme.com/jenibuchanan.
