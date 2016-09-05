Juvenile shot in Carowinds parking lot Monday night

A juvenile was shot outside Carowinds late Monday evening and police are searching for a suspect, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday in the pickup/drop-off lanes of a bus lot outside the park, said sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris. The juvenile was taken by ambulance to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, where his condition was unknown.
Medic EMS said shortly after the shooting that the victim had life-threatening injuries.
Faris said the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident, stemming from an earlier argument inside the park.
“We’re working right now to locate any type of information,” he said, adding that the suspect was driving a blue car, possibly a Dodge Charger or Magnum.
The shooting happened near the end of the day as the park was closing, Faris said, so there was no widespread panic.
“By the time we arrived, it was fairly calm,” he said. “There had been reports that there was a panic to leave.”
Forensic investigators and K-9 units were on the scene late Monday night.
A Carowinds spokeswoman said the park is assisting the sheriff’s office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police with the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059 or York County Crime Stoppers at 877-409-4321.
