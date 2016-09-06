Teen shot at Carowinds had 2 gunshot wounds, deputies say

The 14-year-old victim in Monday’s shooting outside Carowinds was shot twice in the abdomen, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
No arrests had been made Tuesday morning, and the victim’s status was not available.
Deputies say they were working an off-duty assignment at Carowinds when they were notified by park security of a shooting near the bus parking lot.
The 14-year-old victim was found with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, sitting on the grass near the drop-off area in the bus lot, according to a sheriff’s report. He was surrounded by a group of people he had been with inside the park.
Medic EMS transported the boy, whose injuries were considered life-threatening, to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.
One witness told deputies she was sitting in a gas station near Carowinds and heard the suspect “talking about going to Carowinds and assaulting the victim.”
Two other witnesses said they had exited the park and there was a fight going on between boys and girls when a blue or teal Dodge Magnum pulled up, deputies said. At that point, a man got out of the car and fired “numerous” shots.
There were initial reports of panic among people inside the park, a sheriff’s spokesman said Monday night. However, when law enforcement arrived, the scene was “fairly calm.”
Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059 or York County Crime Stoppers at 877-409-4321.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
