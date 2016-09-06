Rock Hill police: Shoplifting suspect refused to help find her son

Rock Hill police officers spent nine hours trying to locate the son of a woman they charged with shoplifting, who offered to tell them where he was only if they let her go, according to law enforcement records.
Shelby Estes, 22, was walking through Walmart on Old York Road in Rock Hill on Sunday, taking stickers off items valued at 23 cents and putting them on other items, including children’s clothing and shoes, underwear and shaving razors, according to a police report. Officers arrested her and placed her in a patrol car. The entire time Estes was in custody, she “made statements as to what she could do to be let go,” the report said.
Estes continued to ask to use her cell phone and “did not want officers searching her purse,” police said. Inside Estes’ purse, officers found .99 grams of marijuana in a clear plastic bag and two yellow pills identified as a schedule II analgesic drug.
While Estes was in the Rock Hill city jail, her family called the police department and asked where her 2-year-old son was, police said.
Estes would not tell officers where her son was or who had him.
“Shelby refused to assist and provided numerous false names and locations to” her son’s location, the report states. “She continually asked if she helped find him, would she be released from jail?”
Estes went on to say numerous times that “if she would be released from jail, she would take officers to her son,” the report states.
Police say they determined who had Estes’ son, and that he had taken the boy from Walmart. Estes had the man’s information in her phone but still refused to provide it to officers.
After nine hours and working with Walmart loss prevention and the York County Sheriff’s Office, officers located the boy at a home in York, the report says. He was turned over to his biological father.
Estes was charged with shoplifting, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful conduct toward a child, according to jail records. She remained in the Moss Justice Center on Tuesday under $31,000 bond.
