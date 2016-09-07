Police: Rock Hill man beat woman he held captive for 5 hours

A Rock Hill man assaulted a woman, held her in her home for five hours and forced her to take naked pictures of herself, according to police.
Eric Neal Patton, 31, of Rock Hill, is charged with criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and kidnapping, according to jail records. He remained in the Rock Hill city jail Wednesday.
A woman flagged down a Winthrop University police officer around 5 a.m. Friday because the father of her child beat her and would not allow her to leave her home for five hours, according to a police report. She identified the suspect as Patton, who accused her of having a relationship with another man.
The victim told officers Patton wouldn’t let her leave her home “until she admitted what he alleged she did.”
Patton struck the victim multiple times in the face with a fist and forced her to take nude pictures of herself with a cellphone, police said. He wouldn’t let her call 911 and reportedly tied her hands up with a jacket for a short time, police said.
Patton told the victim “many times” during the five-hour period that he would kill her, the report states. The victim told police she believed Patton would kill her.
Patton and the victim have a child in common; however, the child was in the custody of the S.C. Department of Social Services at the time, police say.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
