Chester man, 18, charged in armed robbery of convenience store

Authorities have arrested the man who allegedly robbed a Chester convenience store at gunpoint over the weekend, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.
Kendrick Maurice Strong, 18, of Fourth Street, was charged with armed robbery and pointing and presenting a firearm, according to warrants. He remained in the Chester County Detention Center on Wednesday.
The robbery happened just before midnight Saturday at the Kangaroo on the JA Cochran Bypass, according to a sheriff’s report. The store clerk told deputies an unknown man entered the store wearing a camouflage mask, pointed a gun at the clerk’s head and demanded cash.
The suspect fled with about $45 cash, deputies say. No injuries were reported.
