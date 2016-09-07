Driver hit 2 patrol cars in chase that put Lewisville schools on lockdown

A Florida man led deputies on a high-speed chase up Interstate 77, during which he struck two patrol cars and caused Lewisville schools to be placed on lockdown, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.
Scott Lewis Buckner, 38, of Pine Drive in Hernando, Fla., was charged with aggravated assault, malicious injury to property, resisting arrest, failure to stop for blue lights, no driver’s license, reckless driving and disregarding a stop sign, according to a sheriff’s report.
Buckner was driving a gold Ford Expedition that left its lane of travel twice while traveling north on I-77 Tuesday afternoon, deputies said. A deputy activated his blue lights to pull the vehicle over but the driver, Buckner, continued north, where he cut off a tractor trailer and exited the interstate at a high rate of speed.
After getting off on Exit 65, Buckner ran a stop sign and sped toward Lancaster County, the report states. He ran a stop light, crossed over a median and struck a Chester County patrol car but continued on. He turned around and struck another patrol car while fleeing.
Buckner crossed the median again into oncoming traffic and turned entered a business parking lot on Lancaster Highway, where he exited the SUV and fled on foot into a wooded area, deputies said. He was apprehended a short time later by Chester County deputies and the York County bloodhound tracking team.
The chase prompted a brief lockdown at Lewisville schools.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
Comments