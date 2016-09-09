2 Rock Hill men face kidnapping charges in separate cases

Police in Rock Hill have charged two men with kidnapping in unrelated incidents where each man allegedly held a woman against her will.
In an incident Monday, a woman told police her live-in boyfriend, Shomari Rashaad Pittman, tied her up with duct tape and attacked her and refused to let her leave, according to a Rock Hill Police Department incident report.
Police and detectives responded and when Pittman, 24, was arrested, he denied beating and duct taping the woman. Pittman remains jailed on charges of kidnapping and criminal domestic violence without bond at the York County Detention Center.
In the second incident, a woman told Rock Hill officers that Eric Neal Patton, 31, with whom she has a child, tied her up with a jacket, hit her with a fist and threatened to kill her, according to police reports.
Patton, who has a conviction from June for domestic violence, was charged late Thursday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as kidnapping, domestic violence and probation violation. He remains jailed without bond at the county detention center.
