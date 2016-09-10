Deputies: Man seen in Smyrna wanted for attempted murder

A man last seen in the Western York County town of Smyrna is being sought by the York County Sherriff’s Office in connection with an attempted murder.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Bradley Christopher Hensley, 43, who has connections in both South and North Carolina, according to a press release sent early Saturday by the sheriff’s office.
Hensley should be considered armed and dangerous, the release said.
Details about the alleged crime were not immediately available Saturday.
Hensley was last seen driving a white 2015 Toyota Tacoma four-door truck with an S.C. tag LBC-810. Hensley is described as being 5-foot-10, 195 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
His last known address is listed as being on Masters Drive in Rock Hill.
Anyone who has information about the location of Hensley is being asked to contact the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877- 409-4321.
