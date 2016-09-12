Deputies: Rock Hill suspect turns self in on attempted murder charge

A Rock Hill man sought by the York County Sheriff’s Office in connection with an attempted murder has turned himself in, deputies said.
Bradley Christopher Hensley, 43, wanted on a warrant for attempted murder, turned himself in to the sheriff’s office around 10 p.m. Sunday, according to a release from Trent Faris, the department’s public information officer.
Hensley, who had been seen in the town of Smyrna before his arrest, was being considered armed and dangerous, the department had said.
He has connections in both South and North Carolina, Faris said. His last known address is listed as being on Masters Drive in Rock Hill.
Details about the alleged crime were not immediately available Monday.
Comments