Former Rock Hill hospital guard accused of sex with patient, 16

A former security guard at Piedmont Medical Center is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl whom he met while she was a patient at the hospital, according to police.
Otis Smith, 57, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and criminal conspiracy, according to jail records. He remained in the Moss Justice Center on Monday under $60,000 bond.
Officers began investigating the case in July after receiving a phone call from the 16-year-old victim’s mother, who told them the girl ran away from their home in Clover on June 30 and was picked up two houses down by Smith, according to a police report. Smith reportedly drove the girl to his home in Rock Hill.
The victim has psychiatric issues, which is how she came to know Smith, who was a security officer at Piedmont Medical Center, the girl’s mother told officers.
The teen told her mother Smith gave her “some type of medication to ‘calm her down’ and the two later had consensual sex,” the report states.
When Smith found out the police were involved in trying to locate the teen victim, he dropped her off at an outlet mall in Charlotte with $40 and a pack of cigarettes, police said.
Smith has been fired, according to Amy Faulkenberry, vice president of external affairs for Piedmont Medical Center.
“Immediately upon notification of this alleged off campus incident involving an employee of the firm contracted to provide security services for the hospital, appropriate steps were taken by his employer to relieve him of his duties,” Faulkenberry said in a prepared statement. “He will not be allowed to return to the hospital campus. We have cooperated fully with this investigation and will continue to do so. The safety and security of our patients is and will continue to be our top priority.”
