Rock Hill cops charge 3rd suspect in June kidnapping, rape

Rock Hill Police have charged a third man in connection with the June kidnapping and rape of a woman who said she was grabbed while she walking down the street, according to law enforcement records.
Anthony Bernard Holley, 47, of Rock Hill, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy, according to jail records. He remained in the Moss Justice Center on Monday without bond and on a hold for other warrants.
Holley was charged in connection with the June 13 abduction and rape of a woman who was walking on Briarcliff Road, according to police. The victim told officers she was walking down the street when some “older” men grabbed her and put her in the back of a car with dark tinted windows.
The men reportedly drove the victim around, calling each other by nicknames, police said. They drove to the home of one of the suspects, where the victim said she saw “a bag of cocaine.”
The men put the victim back in the car and drove her to an unknown location on another street in the city limits, where they took her to a gray and blue shed and raped her, police said. The victim was able to describe a tattoo on one of the suspects for police.
The suspects reportedly threw the victim out of the car at a church and threatened to kill her if she told police, the report states.
The other two suspects, Taiwan Carter and Michael White, remain jailed.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
Comments