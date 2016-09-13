Police: Suspect in Richland Co. robbery may visit Rock Hill

Authorities are searching for a suspect in a Richland County armed robbery who may visit the Rock Hill area, according to officials.
The robbery happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at the IGA on Blythewood Road in Blythewood, according to a release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect walked into the business, presented a handgun and demanded money from the safe. He took cash and an employee’s cellphone before fleeing.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect, who has not been identified, is a black male in his late 30s or early 40s, officials say. He was wearing a camouflage hat, navy blue long-sleeve shirt, khaki pants and black shoes. He may frequent the Rock Hill and Charlotte areas.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
Comments