North Carolina armed robbery suspect arrested in Chester

A man wanted in connection with two armed robberies in North Carolina was arrested Tuesday in Chester, according to police.
Christopher Clevon Feaster, 40, was arrested on the 100 block of Pinckney Street in Chester, according to Keisha Tobias, a spokesperson for the Chester Police Department. He remained in the Chester County Detention Center on Wednesday.
Feaster was wanted in connection with the armed robberies of two convenience stores in Gastonia, N.C., Tobias said. Officers identified him in surveillance video and arrested him without incident with help from the York County Sheriff’s Office and Gastonia Police Department.
