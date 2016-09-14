Chester attempted murder suspect arrested

A Chester attempted murder suspect has been arrested, according to police.
Deveko Lavar Kennedy, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder, a Chester police spokesperson said. He remains in the Chester County Detention Center without bond.
Kennedy was wanted in the attempted killing of another man, police have said. Chester police have not released any information about the alleged attempted murder, including where and when it happened.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
