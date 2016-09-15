Police charge suspect with 2015 robbery of Rock Hill pharmacy

Rock Hill Police have charged the man they say robbed a pharmacy in 2015.
Richard Shaver, 37, of Elgin, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of armed robbery, according to jail records. He was placed in the Rock Hill city jail, where a judge denied bond.
Police say Shaver held up the pharmacy in Publix on Cherry Road on Jan. 26, 2015.
A suspect approached the counter in the pharmacy and demanded the employee “give him all the oxycodones,” according to a police report. The victim told officers the suspect put his hands in his pocket and said he had a gun.
The suspect fled with seven bottles of medication, police said. No injuries were reported.
