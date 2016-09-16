Three teens charged in Fort Mill gun store burglary

Police have arrested three teenagers in connection with the Monday burglary of a Fort Mill gun store.
The three juveniles – ages 13, 14 and 16 – were arrested in Charlotte on Thursday, according to Maj. Bryan Zachary, a Fort Mill Police Department spokesman. The teens all live in Charlotte and are being held there pending extradition to South Carolina.
The suspects are accused in the burglary of the JJ Aim Right Gunshop on Massey Street just before 6 a.m. Monday.
Police say the suspects drove a stolen vehicle through the front doors of the business and into the sales floor area, at which time they broke into a display case and removed several handguns. The suspects fled the scene in another vehicle, leaving the stolen vehicle inside the store.
The 16-year-old boy is charged with second-degree burglary, grand larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, Zachary said. The other two suspects are each charged with second-degree burglary and grand larceny.
None of the stolen firearms have been recovered, and the investigation is ongoing, Zachary said.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
Comments