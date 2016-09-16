Police: Driver exposed himself to employee at Rock Hill fast-food restaurant

Police say a man exposed himself to a cashier in the drive-through of a Rock Hill fast-food restaurant.
The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Taco Bell on Cherry Road, according to a Rock Hill police report. The cashier said that while she was working at the drive-through window, the driver of a pickup motioned her to come to the window.
As she approached the window, she saw the unidentified man expose his genitals to her and then drive away, police said. Surveillance footage showed the suspect; however, the exposure was not seen on video due to the camera angle. The camera didn’t provide a clear view of the truck’s tag number.
The incident remains under investigation.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
