Crime

September 16, 2016 12:15 PM

Rock Hill woman surrenders to police on heroin warrant

Staff reports

ROCK HILL

A woman turned herself in to authorities on a drug warrant Thursday, after someone she was arguing with in July took a bag from her that contained heroin and paraphernalia, according to Rock Hill police.

Kristin Lee Whitesides, 32, of Rock Hill, turned herself in Thursday on a warrant for possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to a police report. She was released from the Rock Hill city jail on $2,500 bond.

Officers responded to an argument on July 9 and spoke with a man who said he took heroin from Whitesides while arguing with her, according to the report. He gave officers a pink makeup bag that he said he had taken from Whitesides.

Inside the bag, police said, they found .30 grams of black tar heroin, needles, two spoons and a tourniquet. Police obtained a warrant for Whitesides’ arrest, and she agreed to turn herself in when contacted by phone.

