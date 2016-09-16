Driver in Friday crash on Dave Lyle Blvd. suffered medical emergency, police say

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday after he apparently had a medical emergency while driving on Dave Lyle Boulevard, according to Rock Hill police.
The crash happened early Friday afternoon on Dave Lyle Boulevard near Willowbrook Avenue.
The driver of a pickup, who apparently suffered some kind of medical emergency while driving, entered the median and struck two trees, said Capt. Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.
A portion of Dave Lyle Boulevard was shut down for more than two hours Friday as crews investigated and cleared the scene. Traffic was being diverted to Trade Street around the crash scene.
The victim’s identity will be released by the York County Coroner’s Office after the family has been notified.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
