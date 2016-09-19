Man charged with exposing himself in Rock Hill coffee shop

Police have charged a man who was caught on camera apparently pleasuring himself inside a Rock Hill coffee shop, according to law enforcement records.
Eric Devon Smith, 40, was charged Friday with indecent exposure, according to jail records. He was released Friday on $2,500 bond.
The incident happened Aug. 1 at Nova’s Bakery on Cherry Road, according to a police report. A woman told officers she was sitting at a table in the coffee shop, working on her laptop when a man later identified as Smith walked in and ordered a drink.
Smith sat in a room at a table across from the woman, facing her through an open doorway, police said. He had a magazine with him but “continuously glanced at” the woman.
Later, the woman told officers, Smith appeared to be touching his private parts under the table. She hid behind her laptop and took a video of Smith using her cellphone, in which police say Smith appeared to be pleasuring himself.
Smith left the cafe after the woman started taking video, the report states.
