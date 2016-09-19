Rock Hill police: Man charged with DUI, endangering child had taken meds

A Rock Hill man was charged with DUI and child endangerment after allegedly driving impaired with a child in the vehicle, according to police.
A caller told officers around 12:15 p.m. Sunday that they saw a truck towing a trailer and swerving on India Hook Road, according to a police report. The caller also said there was a young child in the vehicle.
Officers arrived as the truck pulled into a driveway, the report states. The driver, Erik Thomas, 32, exhibited signs of impairment and told officers he had taken medication that was prescribed to him.
Thomas was arrested after failing multiple field sobriety tests, police said. He registered a 0.0 percent blood-alcohol content after a breath test and was taken to Piedmont Medical Center for a urine sample.
The child in the truck was released to her grandmother, police said.
